Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to Release New Album 'Louie, Louie, Louie' on Savoy Jazz 6/16
Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, the incomparable kings of swing, are readying the release of an all new album, "Louie, Louie, Louie"an electrifying celebration of jazz legends Louis Armstrong, Louis Jordan and Louis Prima. On their eleventh album and third for iconic label Savoy Jazz, the band is sharper than ever as they pay homage to their jazz heroes.
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Feb 24
|jaber thernstrap
|157
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Chris M
|23
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|El Cacique
|39
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
|Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p...
|Jan '17
|Elton Bach
|1
