Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to Release New Album 'Louie, Louie, Louie' on Savoy Jazz 6/16

Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, the incomparable kings of swing, are readying the release of an all new album, "Louie, Louie, Louie"an electrifying celebration of jazz legends Louis Armstrong, Louis Jordan and Louis Prima. On their eleventh album and third for iconic label Savoy Jazz, the band is sharper than ever as they pay homage to their jazz heroes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.