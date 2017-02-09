Berlin Film Festival kicks off with Nazi-jazz film a oeDjangoa
A French film about a jazz guitar virtuoso who struggled under the Nazis kicked off the Berlin International Film Festival on Thursday, the first of the year's major European movie fests. "Django," from first-time director Etienne Comar, is the first of 18 movies competing for the festival's top Golden Bear award.
