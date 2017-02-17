Banner exhibit celebrates 50th Elmhurst Jazz Festival
Banners created for the Elmhurst College Jazz Festival highlight an exhibition at the Elmhurst Art Museum that coincides with the festival's 50th anniversary. Jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater is among the performers scheduled to appear at the Elmhurst College Jazz Festival, from Feb. 23 to 26. The Elmhurst College Jazz Combo takes part in the annual Elmhurst College Jazz Festival, which draws bands and performers from high schools, colleges and the professional ranks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Chris M
|23
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|El Cacique
|39
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jan 31
|Costa Mesa
|156
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan 23
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
|Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p...
|Jan 21
|Elton Bach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC