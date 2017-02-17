Banner exhibit celebrates 50th Elmhurst Jazz Festival

Banners created for the Elmhurst College Jazz Festival highlight an exhibition at the Elmhurst Art Museum that coincides with the festival's 50th anniversary. Jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater is among the performers scheduled to appear at the Elmhurst College Jazz Festival, from Feb. 23 to 26. The Elmhurst College Jazz Combo takes part in the annual Elmhurst College Jazz Festival, which draws bands and performers from high schools, colleges and the professional ranks.

