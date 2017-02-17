Attend a Jazz Classics and Standards concert, where classics like Take Five, Satin Doll, and Take the A Train will be brought to life by a band led by India-based American bass player D Wood. He will be joined by an international line-up of artistes including Australian tenor-soprano saxophonist Mike Rivett, keyboard master Alfie Copovi, multi-instrumentalist Dallas Smith from USA , and Western-trained vocalist Vasundhara Vee .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.