Armenian president congratulates Michel Legrand on 85th birthday

YEREVAN, February 24. /ARKA/. Serzh Sargsyan, Armenian president, has sent a message to Michel Legrand, composer, piano player, and awardee of the Order of Honor of the Republic of Armenia, congratulating him on his 85th birthday, the presidential press office reported on Friday. Sargsyan wished him good health, bliss, and numerous happy artistic moments. "You are one of the legends of the world music, a great musician who commands great pride and admiration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.