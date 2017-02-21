Armenian president congratulates Michel Legrand on 85th birthday
YEREVAN, February 24. /ARKA/. Serzh Sargsyan, Armenian president, has sent a message to Michel Legrand, composer, piano player, and awardee of the Order of Honor of the Republic of Armenia, congratulating him on his 85th birthday, the presidential press office reported on Friday. Sargsyan wished him good health, bliss, and numerous happy artistic moments. "You are one of the legends of the world music, a great musician who commands great pride and admiration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Chris M
|23
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|El Cacique
|39
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jan 31
|Costa Mesa
|156
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
|Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p...
|Jan '17
|Elton Bach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC