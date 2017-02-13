Annalisa Tornfelt plays folk, vintage...

Annalisa Tornfelt plays folk, vintage country at Walters - Monday, 06 February 2017

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Sherwoodgazette.com

Folk, vintage country music and more are coming to the stage at Walters Cultural Arts Center in Hillsboro next week. Annalisa Tornfelt, well-known for her singing and fiddle playing in the Portland group Black Prairie, will perform for audiences on Friday, Feb. 10. An Alaska native, Tornfelt is a rising solo star on the local and national music scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherwoodgazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) 5 hr Chris M 23
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 22 hr El Cacique 39
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Jan 31 Costa Mesa 156
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan 23 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
News Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p... Jan 21 Elton Bach 1
Legendary French Violinist Jean Luc Ponty To To... Jan 16 glassonyonpr 1
News Ohio judges often pick music to mask attorney s... Jan 15 They cannot kill ... 1
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,989 • Total comments across all topics: 278,609,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC