Acclaimed gypsy jazz guitarist who counts Jamie Cullum among his fans
IN 2016 Remi Harris performed at the legendary Montreal Jazz Festival, played alongside Jamie Cullum at the BBC Proms and gained critical acclaim for his second album, In On The 2, not to mention countless sell out UK shows; by all accounts, it was a memorable year. Remi will be performing with his band the Remi Harris Project at the West Malvern Social Club.
