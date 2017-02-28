Aaron Neville will headline ArtsQuest's RiverJazz series with...
Grammy Award-winning R&B great Aaron Neville, who we told you Saturday had listen on his website that he was playing June 16 at Musikfest Cafe at ArtsQuest Center in Bethlehem, will headline ArtsQuest's RiverJazz series, the nonprofit announced Tuesday. Also playing at RiverJazz will be veteran New Orleans group Dirty Dozen Brass Band, swing/ska/rock/jazz band Cherry Poppin' Daddies and Grammy-winning R&B singer Robert Glasper.
