Aaron Neville will headline ArtsQuest...

Aaron Neville will headline ArtsQuest's RiverJazz series with...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Morning Call

Grammy Award-winning R&B great Aaron Neville, who we told you Saturday had listen on his website that he was playing June 16 at Musikfest Cafe at ArtsQuest Center in Bethlehem, will headline ArtsQuest's RiverJazz series, the nonprofit announced Tuesday. Also playing at RiverJazz will be veteran New Orleans group Dirty Dozen Brass Band, swing/ska/rock/jazz band Cherry Poppin' Daddies and Grammy-winning R&B singer Robert Glasper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Feb 24 jaber thernstrap 157
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Feb 12 Chris Princeton 6
News Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08) Feb 11 robertwebster 243
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) Feb 6 Chris M 23
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Feb 5 El Cacique 39
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan '17 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
News Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p... Jan '17 Elton Bach 1
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,243 • Total comments across all topics: 279,213,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC