Aardvark Jazz Orchestra Salutes Duke Ellington at Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport MA
Mark Harvey and his legendary Aardvark Jazz Orchestra perform classics and rarities by Duke Ellington. JazzTimes praised the band's "lush sonorities and a saxophonic blend worthy of Duke's finest reed sections."
Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Fri
|jaber thernstrap
|157
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Chris M
|23
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|El Cacique
|39
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
|Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p...
|Jan '17
|Elton Bach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC