A second look at an animated past time
Most of the videos were natural history footage, but for unexplained reasons there was one tape of films made by Aardman Animations, which Dad would occasionally borrow so that I could watch Wallace and Gromit . As well as The Wrong Trousers and A Grand Day Out, the tape also featured several other Aardman projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Chris M
|23
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|El Cacique
|39
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jan 31
|Costa Mesa
|156
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan 23
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
|Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p...
|Jan 21
|Elton Bach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC