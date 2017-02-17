30 Days Out: a look at upcoming concerts

METER MAN: Celebrated bassist George Porter Jr. made his name as part of legendary New Orleans group The Meters; he's headed to The Salvage Station March 18 with his group Runnin' Pardners. Twice monthly, my blog 30 Days Out spotlights upcoming music shows and events of note, shining a light into some less well-lit corners, where some fascinating artists schedule performances.

