2/4: Judge lifts travel ban, causing Trump to lash out; Jazz great...
A federal judge in Seattle has lifted President Trump's travel ban one week after it was put in place; Thirty-one years after jazz great Wynton Marsalis kicked off Super Bowl XX with a rousing rendition of the national anthem, the legendary trumpet player is teaching kids around the country about the sound of democracy
Jazz Discussions
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jan 31
|Costa Mesa
|156
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan 23
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
|Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p...
|Jan 21
|Elton Bach
|1
|Legendary French Violinist Jean Luc Ponty To To...
|Jan 16
|glassonyonpr
|1
|Ohio judges often pick music to mask attorney s...
|Jan 15
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Jan 15
|Pieces of a man
|38
|Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift
|Dec '16
|The Counselor
|2
