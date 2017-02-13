13-year-old jazz pianist Joey Alexander goes back to the Grammys
Joey Alexander, the 13-year-old jazz pianist, broke ground after scoring two Grammy nominations last year, though he walked away from the ceremony empty-handed. He's nominated for best improvised jazz solo with "Countdown" at the Feb. 12 show, airing live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
