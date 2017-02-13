13-year-old jazz pianist Joey Alexand...

13-year-old jazz pianist Joey Alexander goes back to the Grammys

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Christian Science Monitor

Joey Alexander, the 13-year-old jazz pianist, broke ground after scoring two Grammy nominations last year, though he walked away from the ceremony empty-handed. He's nominated for best improvised jazz solo with "Countdown" at the Feb. 12 show, airing live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 40 min El Cacique 39
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Jan 31 Costa Mesa 156
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan 23 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
News Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p... Jan 21 Elton Bach 1
Legendary French Violinist Jean Luc Ponty To To... Jan 16 glassonyonpr 1
News Ohio judges often pick music to mask attorney s... Jan 15 They cannot kill ... 1
News Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift Dec '16 The Counselor 2
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,745 • Total comments across all topics: 278,584,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC