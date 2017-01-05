World Premiere of the Unhappy Hour at...

World Premiere of the Unhappy Hour at West of Lenin

12 hrs ago

Robert Lopez as "Mister Bob" performs a 70 minute journey of heartbreaking New American Standard delivered with world weary wit and warning ... for the coming end of daze, accompanied by piano. Performed in a black suit...with humor even blacker.

Chicago, IL

