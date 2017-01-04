Will Lady Gaga belt out tunes at Fenway Park soon?
Lady Gaga, who'll headline the Super Bowl halftime show next month in Houston, is expected to tour next summer and we're told a date at Fenway Park is a distinct possibility. Nothing's official - yet - but the folks at Live Nation are working on it.
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift
|Dec 18
|The Counselor
|2
|Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth O...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|TRACK OF THE DAY ALLABOUTJAZZ/ Tony Adamo's Son...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|ShaBOO
|155
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Jacob
|100
|Scott Falcon
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|5
