'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk Me' getting vi...

'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk Me' getting vinyl reissue; '90s ...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Brooklynvegan

Angelo Badalamenti's iconic score for Twin Peaks got reissued last year and now his score for David Lynch's prequel film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me is getting its first-ever U.S. vinyl pressing in celebration of the film's 25th anniversary. Out January 25 via Mondo , it's a gatefold double-LP package pressed on velvet red vinyl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift Dec 18 The Counselor 2
Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth O... Dec '16 Tony Adamo 1
TRACK OF THE DAY ALLABOUTJAZZ/ Tony Adamo's Son... Dec '16 Tony Adamo 1
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Dec '16 ShaBOO 155
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 Jacob 100
Scott Falcon Nov '16 fleeple 1
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Nov '16 fleeple 5
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,453 • Total comments across all topics: 277,674,777

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC