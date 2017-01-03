'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk Me' getting vinyl reissue; '90s ...
Angelo Badalamenti's iconic score for Twin Peaks got reissued last year and now his score for David Lynch's prequel film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me is getting its first-ever U.S. vinyl pressing in celebration of the film's 25th anniversary. Out January 25 via Mondo , it's a gatefold double-LP package pressed on velvet red vinyl.
