'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk Me' getting vinyl reissue; '90s ...

Angelo Badalamenti's iconic score for Twin Peaks got reissued last year and now his score for David Lynch's prequel film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me is getting its first-ever U.S. vinyl pressing in celebration of the film's 25th anniversary. Out January 25 via Mondo , it's a gatefold double-LP package pressed on velvet red vinyl.

