Toots Thielemans On Piano Jazz
This week, Piano Jazz remembers Jean-Baptiste "Toots" Thielemans , unrivaled master of the jazz harmonica. He was recognized the world over for his trademark style and tender sound, and he worked with greats such as Benny Goodman , Ella Fitzgerald and Quincy Jones .
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
