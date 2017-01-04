The Twin Peaks Soundtrack Is Getting ...

The Twin Peaks Soundtrack Is Getting a Deluxe Vinyl Reissue

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Stranger

In an unsurprising and potentially lucrative move, Mondo Music/ Death Waltz Recording Company plans to reissue Angelo Badalamenti's lushly eerie and somber 1992 soundtrack to David Lynch's eldritch horror film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me on double vinyl January 25. This 25th-anniversary edition makes sense, as the writer-director-musician has been producing new Twin Peaks episodes that are slated to air on Showtime in 2017. Fire Walk With Me is an altogether more brooding affair than the Twin Peaks series soundtrack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift Dec 18 The Counselor 2
Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth O... Dec 6 Tony Adamo 1
TRACK OF THE DAY ALLABOUTJAZZ/ Tony Adamo's Son... Dec 6 Tony Adamo 1
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Dec '16 ShaBOO 155
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 Jacob 100
Scott Falcon Nov '16 fleeple 1
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Nov '16 fleeple 5
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,793 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,710

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC