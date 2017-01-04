The Twin Peaks Soundtrack Is Getting a Deluxe Vinyl Reissue

In an unsurprising and potentially lucrative move, Mondo Music/ Death Waltz Recording Company plans to reissue Angelo Badalamenti's lushly eerie and somber 1992 soundtrack to David Lynch's eldritch horror film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me on double vinyl January 25. This 25th-anniversary edition makes sense, as the writer-director-musician has been producing new Twin Peaks episodes that are slated to air on Showtime in 2017. Fire Walk With Me is an altogether more brooding affair than the Twin Peaks series soundtrack.

