Stanford Theatre to honor Debbie Reyn...

Stanford Theatre to honor Debbie Reynolds with double feature

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Almaden Resident

The Stanford Theatre in Palo Alto is honoring Debbie Reynolds, shown here in 2011 with daughter Carrie Fisher, by showing two of her movies over the weekend of Jan. 6-8, 2017. The Stanford Theatre in Palo Alto is honoring Debbie Reynolds - who died at age 84 on Dec. 28, just a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher - with a double feature this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almaden Resident.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift Dec 18 The Counselor 2
Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth O... Dec 6 Tony Adamo 1
TRACK OF THE DAY ALLABOUTJAZZ/ Tony Adamo's Son... Dec 6 Tony Adamo 1
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Dec '16 ShaBOO 155
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 Jacob 100
Scott Falcon Nov '16 fleeple 1
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Nov '16 fleeple 5
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,235 • Total comments across all topics: 277,640,556

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC