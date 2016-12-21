Rebecca Ferguson claims she's been asked to sing at Donald...
X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson claims she's been invited to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony in Washington - and agreed with one big condition. The Liverpool singer said she would - if she could sing the civil rights anthem Strange Fruit made famous by the jazz singer Billie Holiday.
