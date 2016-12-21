Rebecca Ferguson claims she's been as...

Rebecca Ferguson claims she's been asked to sing at Donald...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson claims she's been invited to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony in Washington - and agreed with one big condition. The Liverpool singer said she would - if she could sing the civil rights anthem Strange Fruit made famous by the jazz singer Billie Holiday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift Dec 18 The Counselor 2
Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth O... Dec 6 Tony Adamo 1
TRACK OF THE DAY ALLABOUTJAZZ/ Tony Adamo's Son... Dec 6 Tony Adamo 1
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Dec 4 ShaBOO 155
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 Jacob 100
Scott Falcon Nov '16 fleeple 1
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Nov '16 fleeple 5
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,076 • Total comments across all topics: 277,560,529

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC