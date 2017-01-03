Philly Jazz Guide: Top picks for live jazz around town in January

Sure, a calendar year is just an arbitrarily designated indicator spanning a single trip around the sun, but 2016 nonetheless felt like a series of kicks to the gut with evil intent. Even the holiday season, which should have been a time for putting political rancor to rest, enjoying friends, family and food, and recalibrating for the next orbit, pulled the rug out with the mother-daughter departure of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

