Philly Jazz Guide: Top picks for live jazz around town in January
Sure, a calendar year is just an arbitrarily designated indicator spanning a single trip around the sun, but 2016 nonetheless felt like a series of kicks to the gut with evil intent. Even the holiday season, which should have been a time for putting political rancor to rest, enjoying friends, family and food, and recalibrating for the next orbit, pulled the rug out with the mother-daughter departure of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift
|Dec 18
|The Counselor
|2
|Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth O...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|TRACK OF THE DAY ALLABOUTJAZZ/ Tony Adamo's Son...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Dec 4
|ShaBOO
|155
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Jacob
|100
|Scott Falcon
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC