Nottingham Jazz Diary, January 6 to 12, with Jeanie Barton

Ben Martin blows warm background bop from his saxophone with Richard Smith on guitar to accompany your meal and/or drink at The Pelican Club, 55 St Mary's Place on Friday, January 6 from 7pm to 8.30pm. Stray's Tapas and Jazz in Newark returns on Saturday January 7 from 3.30pm to 5pm with fabulous soulful singer/pianist Fiona Stein who is joined by local guitarist Steve Rodda.

