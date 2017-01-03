Nottingham Jazz Diary, January 6 to 1...

Nottingham Jazz Diary, January 6 to 12, with Jeanie Barton

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Nottingham Evening Post

Ben Martin blows warm background bop from his saxophone with Richard Smith on guitar to accompany your meal and/or drink at The Pelican Club, 55 St Mary's Place on Friday, January 6 from 7pm to 8.30pm. Stray's Tapas and Jazz in Newark returns on Saturday January 7 from 3.30pm to 5pm with fabulous soulful singer/pianist Fiona Stein who is joined by local guitarist Steve Rodda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nottingham Evening Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift Dec 18 The Counselor 2
Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth O... Dec 6 Tony Adamo 1
TRACK OF THE DAY ALLABOUTJAZZ/ Tony Adamo's Son... Dec 6 Tony Adamo 1
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Dec '16 ShaBOO 155
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 Jacob 100
Scott Falcon Nov '16 fleeple 1
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Nov '16 fleeple 5
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,013 • Total comments across all topics: 277,598,523

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC