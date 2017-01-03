Nottingham Jazz Diary, January 6 to 12, with Jeanie Barton
Ben Martin blows warm background bop from his saxophone with Richard Smith on guitar to accompany your meal and/or drink at The Pelican Club, 55 St Mary's Place on Friday, January 6 from 7pm to 8.30pm. Stray's Tapas and Jazz in Newark returns on Saturday January 7 from 3.30pm to 5pm with fabulous soulful singer/pianist Fiona Stein who is joined by local guitarist Steve Rodda.
