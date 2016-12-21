New Orleans Jazz Welcomes the New Yea...

New Orleans Jazz Welcomes the New Year in Phippsburg Concert

12 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

The Hadacol Bouncers will warm a winter's evening when they perform in concert at the Phippsburg Congregational Church on Friday, January 13, at 7:30 p.m. Featuring songs from such musical legends as Louis Armstrong, Fats Waller and James P. Johnson, the ensemble will play a program of New Orleans jazz, Chicago-style jazz, novelty songs, and other classics from the Great American Songbook. The band is a classic line-up of piano, banjo, tuba, drums, cornet, clarinet and trombone and the players are all veterans of the style.

Chicago, IL

