New Orleans Jazz Welcomes the New Year in Phippsburg Concert
The Hadacol Bouncers will warm a winter's evening when they perform in concert at the Phippsburg Congregational Church on Friday, January 13, at 7:30 p.m. Featuring songs from such musical legends as Louis Armstrong, Fats Waller and James P. Johnson, the ensemble will play a program of New Orleans jazz, Chicago-style jazz, novelty songs, and other classics from the Great American Songbook. The band is a classic line-up of piano, banjo, tuba, drums, cornet, clarinet and trombone and the players are all veterans of the style.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift
|Dec 18
|The Counselor
|2
|Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth O...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|TRACK OF THE DAY ALLABOUTJAZZ/ Tony Adamo's Son...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Dec 4
|ShaBOO
|155
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Jacob
|100
|Scott Falcon
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC