Nathan East's "Reverence" Mastered at Bernie's
DMN Newswire--2017-1-4--Recording engineer/mixer Moogie Canazio has finalized Nathan East's new album "Reverence" with mastering engineer Bernie Grundman. Produced by Chris Gero for the Yamaha Entertainment Group, East's much anticipated second solo album follows his self-titled 2014 debut, which hit #1 on the Billboard Smooth Jazz Albums chart and held #1 for a record-breaking 36 weeks on SmoothJazz.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadcastNewsroom.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift
|Dec 18
|The Counselor
|2
|Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth O...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|TRACK OF THE DAY ALLABOUTJAZZ/ Tony Adamo's Son...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|ShaBOO
|155
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Jacob
|100
|Scott Falcon
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC