Nathan East's "Reverence" Mastered at Bernie's

DMN Newswire--2017-1-4--Recording engineer/mixer Moogie Canazio has finalized Nathan East's new album "Reverence" with mastering engineer Bernie Grundman. Produced by Chris Gero for the Yamaha Entertainment Group, East's much anticipated second solo album follows his self-titled 2014 debut, which hit #1 on the Billboard Smooth Jazz Albums chart and held #1 for a record-breaking 36 weeks on SmoothJazz.com.

