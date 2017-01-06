Michele McDonald for The Boston Globe/File NamesLegendary jazz...

Michele McDonald for The Boston Globe...

Fred Taylor, a legendary figure on the Boston jazz scene since the 1950s, has been abruptly fired as entertainment director at Scullers Jazz Club, angering local jazz fans and signaling a change of guard at the well-known music venue. Taylor, whose acts at the club included Lou Rawls, Wynton Marsalis, and Norah Jones, had presided at Scullers since shortly after it opened 27 years ago at the DoubleTree Guest Suites Hotel.

