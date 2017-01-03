Michel Camilo Trio ushers in 2017 for JazzSLC series with Latin and Afro-Caribbean beats
The methods for learning medical dogma through rote memorization aren't exactly conducive to free-wheeling lyrical improvisation. The two disciplines flex different parts of the brain, build different skill sets, forge distinct approaches to life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift
|Dec 18
|The Counselor
|2
|Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth O...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|TRACK OF THE DAY ALLABOUTJAZZ/ Tony Adamo's Son...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|ShaBOO
|155
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Jacob
|100
|Scott Falcon
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC