Marcus Roberts Trio to Make Miller Theatre Jazz Series Debut This Winter

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts continues its 2016-17 Jazz series with the Marcus Roberts Trio - featuring Marcus Roberts, piano; Rodney Jordan, bass; and Jason Ma rsalis, drums - on Saturday, February 4, 2017, 8:00 p.m. at the Miller Theatre . Tickets: $20-$35; Students with valid ID: $7-$21.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.