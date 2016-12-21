Jonathan's Top 5 Songs About New Beginnings

4. Sinatra - "You Brought A New Kind Of Love To Me" Sinatra recorded the Sammy Fain and Irving Kahal number for Songs for Swingin' Lovers in 1956, but the song didn't truly swing until Sinatra '65. 3. Judy Garland - "It's A New World" This beautiful song was written for the 1954 film A Star is Born .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.