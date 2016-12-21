Jonathan's Top 5 Songs About New Beginnings
4. Sinatra - "You Brought A New Kind Of Love To Me" Sinatra recorded the Sammy Fain and Irving Kahal number for Songs for Swingin' Lovers in 1956, but the song didn't truly swing until Sinatra '65. 3. Judy Garland - "It's A New World" This beautiful song was written for the 1954 film A Star is Born .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift
|Dec 18
|The Counselor
|2
|Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth O...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|TRACK OF THE DAY ALLABOUTJAZZ/ Tony Adamo's Son...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Dec 4
|ShaBOO
|155
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Jacob
|100
|Scott Falcon
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC