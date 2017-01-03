Jazz sextet has West Shore component

She's been at it for 35 years, but Toni Blodgett's love of jazz continues to fuel her band's unique blend of what she calls "more traditional" music. What it really means is her group has access to a vast repertoire of jazz tunes and has developed the ability to move seamlessly between Boswell Sisters arrangements to New Orleans Jazz and on to gospel, ragtime and pretty much any swinging jazz melody you can imagine.

