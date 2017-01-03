Jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington on...

Jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington on his musical upbringing: a No door was closeda

Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Tenor saxophonist Kamasi Washington seemed to emerge fully formed in the spring of 2015, hailed widely as a “jazz savior” bringing the music to a generation reared on hip-hop. While many writers seized on his ties to rap stars as the secret to his success, the Los Angeles-raised Washington seemed more interested in talking about a community-minded ethos forged in the bands of Southland jazz elders.

