Jazz Hitmakers The Rippingtons Come to Access Showroom 2/18

Grammy Award-nominated jazz musicians The Rippingtons will bring their award-winning music to Access Showroom at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa on Saturday, Feb. 18. Formed in 1986 by the group's only original member, Russ Freeman, The Rippingtons have been performing jazz music for more than 30 years across the United States, and has released nearly 20 albums. Their first album, "Moonlighting," was well-received by critics and known for the song "She Likes to Watch."

