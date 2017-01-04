Jazz Great Ann Hampton Calloway Plays Waterbury 2/10
Ann Hampton Callaway one of the leading champions of the great American Songbook, plays an exclusive one night only date Friday February 10 at the Palace Theater's intimate Poli Club. Part of New England Arts & Entertainment's Winter Jazz Series, Hampton Calloway will perform two shows that evening at 7:00 and 9:00 pm.
