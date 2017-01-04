Jazz duo deals out ace sounds
Singer Rachelle Courtney and pianist Nevin Campbell have been influenced by iconic performers such as Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Count Basie, Britain's Stacey Kent and Canada's Emilie-Claire Barlow. London singer Rachelle Courtney has at least four jazz aces to help her shape the mood at Restaurant NinetyOne on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift
|Dec 18
|The Counselor
|2
|Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth O...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|TRACK OF THE DAY ALLABOUTJAZZ/ Tony Adamo's Son...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|ShaBOO
|155
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Jacob
|100
|Scott Falcon
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC