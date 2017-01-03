Happy Birthday Nels Cline: With Banyan At Monterey Jazz Festival In 2005
Guitarist Nels Cline turns 61 years old today. The current lead guitarist in Wilco has forged an eclectic career that has seen his output effortlessly shift between rock, jazz, experimental and many other diverse styles while always maintaining a recognizable biting tone and approach.
