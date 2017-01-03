Gig Alert: Regina Carter at the Jazz Standard
The great jazz violinist Regina Carter has taken on some ambitious projects over the years - exploring the West African roots of jazz in one album, and delving deep into the rich tradition of Southern folk and blues on another. Now she's celebrating the centennial of one of her heroes - the singer Ella Fitzgerald.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
