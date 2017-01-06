Gabrielle Stravelli to Sing Johnny Mercer at Kitano Jazz This Weekend

Gabrielle Stravelli - the celebrated pop/jazz vocalist and songwriter called an "outstanding singer" by The Wall Street Journal and "hotter than the equator" by The Village Voice - will return with her concert celebrating the legendary songwriters Johnny Mercer and Hoagy Carmichael at Kitano Jazz on Saturday, January 7 with sets at 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM. In addition to well-known standards by Mercer and Carmichael and compositions they wrote together , the show includes collaborations with other composers and lyricists.

