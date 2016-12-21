Former Ambassador V. Siddharthacharry no more

Mysuru, Jan. 2- V. Siddharthacharry , former Ambassador and Founder of Acharya Vidya Kula , Mysuru, passed away at Apollo BGS hospital in city last evening following a brief illness. He leaves behind his wife Andal S. Charry, sons Mahavir Acharya & Abhimanyu Acharya , daughter Rama Devi Prasad, brother Shankar Acharya and a host of relatives and friends.

