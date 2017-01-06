Fire bug hits cars in Sydney's west
Emergency services were called to the car park at Macquarie Road, Auburn, about midnight on Tuesday, January 3 where a grey Honda Jazz was found well alight. Three cars were set alight on Thursday morning in Yagoona with police responding to incidents in Gregory, Bertram and Saltash Streets just after 2am.
