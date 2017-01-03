Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from La La Land. Photo: AP

Routines from films and animations as diverse as Top Hat and Beauty and the Beast inspired La La Land choreographer Mandy Moore While watching the dance sequences in La La Land , Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers might come to mind. Astute viewers might also think of ... Wall-E ? According to choreographer Mandy Moore , who crafted the dance numbers for the movie starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as tapping, waltzing lovers, decades-old musicals and more recent animated movies all served as inspiration for the Damien Chazelle movie.

