Cuba Is the Missing Link in Jazz HistoryBy Larry Blumenfeld
Under loosened restrictions, US and Cuban jazz musicians linked up at a Havana music festival to celebrate a common heritage-but can that last under Trump? A full moon hung low in the Havana sky, looking expectant, the night before a gala mid-December concert opened the 32nd annual Jazz Plaza Havana festival . A reception crowded the courtyard of the U.S. ambassadorial residence, the air spiced with the scent of rum, the sound of music, and a sense of possibilities.
