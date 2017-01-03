Corinne Bailey Rae, Common, Gregory Porter and More Slated for 2017 Playboy Jazz Festival
Corinne Bailey Rae, Common and Gregory Porter are among the first wave of performers announced today for the 2017 Playboy Jazz Festival. The 39th annual festival will return to Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl on June 10-11.
