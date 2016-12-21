CNN anchor's drunken antics, slurring...

CNN anchor's drunken antics, slurring confession cap New Year's Eve spotlight on New Orleans

Read more: The Advocate

Lemon, who co-hosted the network's New Year's Eve coverage from New Orleans, will leave town with a freshly pierced ear, a tequila hangover and the distinction of being the first TV personality of 2017 to have his microphone cut off during a live broadcast. Lemon had just ordered up another in a night-long series of rounds - pouring some, drinking many from behind the bar at the Spotted Cat Music Club on Frenchmen Street - when the network apparently heard enough.

Chicago, IL

