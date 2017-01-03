Celebrity birthdays for the week of J...

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 8-14

Jan. 8: Actor-comedian Larry Storch is 94. Former "Sunday Morning" host Charles Osgood is 84. Singer Shirley Bassey is 80. Game-show host Bob Eubanks is 79. Country-gospel singer Cristy Lane is 77. Singer Anthony Gourdine of Little Anthony and the Imperials is 76. Actress Yvette Mimieux is 75. Singer Juanita Cowart Motley of The Marvelettes is 73. Guitarist Robby Krieger of The Doors is 71. Actress Harriet Sansom Harris is 62. Actress Michelle Forbes is 52. Actress Maria Pitillo is 52. Singer R. Kelly is 50. Bassist Jeff Abercrombie of Fuel is 48. Reggae singer Sean Paul is 44. Singer Jenny Lewis of Rilo Kiley is 41. Actress Amber Benson is 40. Actress Gaby Hoffman is 35. Guitarist Disashi Lumumbo-Kasongo of Gym Class Heroes is 34. Jan. 9: Author Judith Krantz is 89. Sports announcer Dick Enberg is 82. Singer Joan Baez is 76. Singer Roy Head is 76. Guitarist Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin is ... (more)

