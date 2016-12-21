Beyonce, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar to...

Beyonce, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar top 2017 Coachella lineup

Beyonce, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, which is slated for April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23 in Indio, festival organizers announced Tuesday. Among nearly 150 other acts booked this year are Lorde, xx, Travis Scott, Bon Iver, Future, New Order, Justice, Schoolboy Q, Gucci Mane and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

