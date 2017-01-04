Bass great Mark Dresser and his quintet to headline KSDS 'Jazz Live'

Bass master and UC San Diego music professor Mark Dresser will perform a KSDS "Jazz Live" concert with his quintet on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Bass master and UC San Diego music professor Mark Dresser will perform a KSDS "Jazz Live" concert with his quintet on Tuesday, Jan. 10. For the past three decades, Mark Dresser has ranked among the world's most accomplished and daring bassists in cutting-edge jazz and improvised music. A stand-out performer, composer and band leader, he shines whether leading his own bands or collaborating with such greats as Anthony Braxton, Joe Lovano, Dave Douglas, John Zorn and fellow UC San Diego music professor Anthony Davis .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.