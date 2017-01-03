B.C. jazz musicians band together as ...

B.C. jazz musicians band together as local legend battles cancer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

More than a dozen musicians will take the stage in North Vancouver to support B.C. jazz legend and Juno award-winner Hugh Fraser after his recent cancer diagnosis. Among the many musicians that will recite some of his classic compositions at the Blueshore Financial Centre for Performing is Campbell Ryga, a Juno winner in his own right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift Dec 18 The Counselor 2
Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth O... Dec '16 Tony Adamo 1
TRACK OF THE DAY ALLABOUTJAZZ/ Tony Adamo's Son... Dec '16 Tony Adamo 1
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Dec '16 ShaBOO 155
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 Jacob 100
Scott Falcon Nov '16 fleeple 1
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Nov '16 fleeple 5
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,218 • Total comments across all topics: 277,698,765

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC