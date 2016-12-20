Watch: Harlem Globetrotter makes 260-...

Watch: Harlem Globetrotter makes 260-foot shot from top of NRG Stadium in Houston

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Dallas Morning News

To warm up for a few games in Houston, a Harlem Globetrotter got some practice shots in on the roof of the Texans' NRG Stadium. Corey "Thunder" Law, known for making the longest basketball shot on record at more than 109 feet, climbed to the top of the stadium to set up for the 260-foot shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift Dec 18 The Counselor 2
Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth O... Dec 6 Tony Adamo 1
TRACK OF THE DAY ALLABOUTJAZZ/ Tony Adamo's Son... Dec 6 Tony Adamo 1
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Dec 4 ShaBOO 155
News Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07) Nov 25 Jacob 100
Scott Falcon Nov '16 fleeple 1
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Nov '16 fleeple 5
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,312 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,281

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC