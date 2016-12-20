Watch: Harlem Globetrotter makes 260-foot shot from top of NRG Stadium in Houston
To warm up for a few games in Houston, a Harlem Globetrotter got some practice shots in on the roof of the Texans' NRG Stadium. Corey "Thunder" Law, known for making the longest basketball shot on record at more than 109 feet, climbed to the top of the stadium to set up for the 260-foot shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift
|Dec 18
|The Counselor
|2
|Spoken Word Artist Tony Adamo Releases "Birth O...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|TRACK OF THE DAY ALLABOUTJAZZ/ Tony Adamo's Son...
|Dec 6
|Tony Adamo
|1
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Dec 4
|ShaBOO
|155
|Gus Stevens: A man, a restaurant, a pioneering ... (Dec '07)
|Nov 25
|Jacob
|100
|Scott Falcon
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|fleeple
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC