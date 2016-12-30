Velvet Underground, Sly Stone Among Recording Academya s 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees

The influential Lou Reed -fronted band The Velvet Underground and Sly and the Family Stone frontman Sly Stone are among the artists the Recording Academy will present with Lifetime Achievement Awards next year in conjunction with the organization's annual Special Merit Awards. The honorees will be paid tribute to at the second annual "A Grammy Salute to Music Legends" event, which will be held in early January.

