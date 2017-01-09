Unearthing Rare Second World War Musicals

A few years before writing "Guys and Dolls," which premiA red in 1950, Frank Loesser put his sizable talents to work for Uncle Sam, when the U.S. Army hired him to collaborate on a series of musicals to be performed by and for the troops. Commissioned by the Special Services Division to boost morale, these "Blueprint Specials" came with a script, a score, and instructions for easy assemblage.

