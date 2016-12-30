Tony Bennett on 90th Birthday Show Pr...

Tony Bennett on 90th Birthday Show Praised For Civil Rights Courage God Bless His Bravery Re 9/11

On December 20, 2016, during a wonderful NBC Tribute Special celebrating Tony Bennett's 90th birthday, TV viewers were treated to awesome extravaganza that had Tony's peers singing and expressing love for him. This author tuned in midway just as Wynton Marsalis while introducing Stevie Wonder was offering, a moving remembrance of what Tony had done for civil rights back in th'60s, including singing for the marchers in Alabama along the route.

